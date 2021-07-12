Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,434,851,000 after purchasing an additional 51,134 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $901,490,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,256,000 after buying an additional 83,926 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,914,000 after buying an additional 116,909 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 103.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,316,000 after buying an additional 449,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $411.71. 165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,302. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $392.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.83 and a 1 year high of $415.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock worth $3,724,843 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.79.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

