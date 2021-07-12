Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 1,948 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.79. 2,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,795. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.68. The firm has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $203.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.