Marqeta, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on July 19th (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta’s (NASDAQ:MQ) quiet period will end on Monday, July 19th. Marqeta had issued 45,454,546 shares in its initial public offering on June 9th. The total size of the offering was $1,227,272,742 based on an initial share price of $27.00. During Marqeta’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MQ. William Blair began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $26.78 on Monday. Marqeta has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $32.75.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, acquired 296,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

