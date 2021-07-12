Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index

Stock analysts at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index began coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MQ. started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Shares of MQ opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $32.75.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, acquired 296,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.