Marta Thoma Hall Sells 26,146 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NYSE:VLDR) Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NYSE:VLDR) Director Marta Thoma Hall sold 26,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $326,825.00.

VLDR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,945,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,166. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

