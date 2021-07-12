MASQ Hits Market Cap of $2.34 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $237,489.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MASQ has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00044439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00111808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00159445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,778.16 or 0.99799484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.36 or 0.00966275 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,061,886 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

