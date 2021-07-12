MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $478.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.85 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 59.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

