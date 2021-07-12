MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Trading Up 5.2%

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)’s share price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $26.56. Approximately 3,826 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 232,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCFT shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $503.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.26.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.85 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 59.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,356,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,063,000 after purchasing an additional 217,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,543,000 after purchasing an additional 85,984 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,622,000 after purchasing an additional 121,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1,288.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 265,931 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

