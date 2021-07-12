Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,368,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,455 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.70% of Materion worth $90,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,533,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,074,000 after purchasing an additional 124,434 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 551,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 235,764 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,168,000 after purchasing an additional 107,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,253,000 after purchasing an additional 36,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MTRN opened at $73.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.01. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $80.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $354.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

