Maurice A. Weiner Sells 2,000 Shares of HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HMG) Stock

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HMG) CEO Maurice A. Weiner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $32,480.00.

NYSE:HMG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.35. 719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,527. HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $33.21.

About HMG/Courtland Properties

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc and subsidiaries, is a Delaware corporation organized in 1972. The Company's business is the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties and it will consider other investments if they offer growth or profit potential.

