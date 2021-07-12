MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Market Cap Achieves $544,970.86

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 0% against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $544,970.86 and approximately $19,912.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000908 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,007.73 or 1.00045242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00039182 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.39 or 0.01243870 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.88 or 0.00384578 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007421 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.62 or 0.00383788 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005544 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00009650 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

