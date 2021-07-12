Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.06% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $15,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MXIM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,626,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,067,388,000 after acquiring an additional 973,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,402,000 after acquiring an additional 139,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $280,302,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 65,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MXIM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.55.

Shares of MXIM opened at $100.03 on Monday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.29 and a 1 year high of $105.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

