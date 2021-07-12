McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will report $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year sales of $6.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

NYSE:MKC opened at $87.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.