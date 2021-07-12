Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 3,951 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $711,891.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 4,729 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $853,962.82.

On Monday, June 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,225 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,489,958.75.

On Friday, June 25th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,846 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.56, for a total transaction of $1,958,353.76.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,133 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $2,211,967.23.

On Thursday, June 17th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,927 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $1,617,572.40.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $2,858,492.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02.

On Friday, April 23rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,805 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,486,930.55.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,687 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total transaction of $2,933,782.74.

On Monday, April 19th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,471 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $1,532,403.90.

Shares of MEDP stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.77. 3,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,235. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.72 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Medpace by 9.7% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 5.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Medpace by 48.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 13.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

