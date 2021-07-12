Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 3,951 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $711,891.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 4,729 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $853,962.82.
- On Monday, June 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,225 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,489,958.75.
- On Friday, June 25th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,846 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.56, for a total transaction of $1,958,353.76.
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,133 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $2,211,967.23.
- On Thursday, June 17th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,927 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $1,617,572.40.
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $2,858,492.00.
- On Monday, April 26th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02.
- On Friday, April 23rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,805 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,486,930.55.
- On Wednesday, April 21st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,687 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total transaction of $2,933,782.74.
- On Monday, April 19th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,471 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $1,532,403.90.
Shares of MEDP stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.77. 3,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,235. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.72 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 1.34.
Several analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Medpace by 9.7% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 5.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Medpace by 48.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 13.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
