Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle Sells 4,926 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,926 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $892,147.86.
MEDP stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.08. The company had a trading volume of 652 shares.
Medpace Company Profile
