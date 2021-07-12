Meme (MEME) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.26 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $15.92 million and $2.26 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can currently be bought for approximately $568.65 or 0.01719395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.87 or 0.00383625 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003133 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000196 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00013082 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001428 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

