MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Sets New 1-Year High at $205.21

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $205.21 and last traded at $205.21, with a volume of 501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $199.57.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.71.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

