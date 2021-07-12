MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Sets New 1-Year High at $205.21

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $205.21 and last traded at $205.21, with a volume of 501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $199.57.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.71.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

