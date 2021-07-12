Meridian Network (LOCK) Achieves Market Cap of $506,010.23

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $506,010.23 and approximately $66,677.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.41 or 0.00230523 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001461 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.51 or 0.00810034 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

