Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan Sells 5,192 Shares of Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $1,340,522.48.

NYSE:MLAB traded up $5.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $284.93. 18,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,161. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.54 and a twelve month high of $307.97.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

