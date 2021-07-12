Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Meta Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CASH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $50.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.11. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $54.65.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.81 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 22.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

