Metaverse ETP Reaches Market Cap of $11.86 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000456 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $11.86 million and $178,407.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,027.96 or 0.06134218 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00142605 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,639,966 coins and its circulating supply is 78,639,868 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

