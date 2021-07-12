Method Finance Trading 19.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Method Finance has a market capitalization of $864,052.10 and $8,144.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Method Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Method Finance has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Method Finance Coin Profile

MTHD is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,304,870 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

