Metis (METIS) Price Hits $6.98 on Top Exchanges

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Metis coin can now be purchased for about $6.98 or 0.00021098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metis has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Metis has a market cap of $4.87 million and $113,770.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metis Coin Profile

Metis is a coin. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com . Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metis’ official website is wemetis.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

Metis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

