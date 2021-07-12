Mettalex Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.27 Million (MTLX)

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Mettalex has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mettalex has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Mettalex coin can now be bought for about $3.80 or 0.00011310 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00116377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00162064 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,556.50 or 0.99894034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.73 or 0.00966693 BTC.

Mettalex Coin Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com . The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mettalex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mettalex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mettalex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

