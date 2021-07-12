Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,488,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,435.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $811.97 and a 1 year high of $1,437.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,319.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

