Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC) President Sells $31,500.00 in Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC) President Tammy Mccomic sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $31,500.00.

NYSE MXC traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,341 shares.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

