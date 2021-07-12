MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,766 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,563 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 1.06% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MFM. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 69,983 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 112,334 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,638 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,365 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 18.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

