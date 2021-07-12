Michael A. Smith Sells 1,500 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NYSE:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NYSE:ZBRA) Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $760,500.00.
Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $548.10. 205,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,492. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $246.83 and a 1 year high of $549.98.
About Zebra Technologies
