Michael A. Smith Sells 1,500 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NYSE:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NYSE:ZBRA) Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $760,500.00.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $548.10. 205,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,492. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $246.83 and a 1 year high of $549.98.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

