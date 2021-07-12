Michael A. Smith Sells 16,134 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NYSE:PETQ) Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NYSE:PETQ) EVP Michael A. Smith sold 16,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $638,422.38.

NYSE PETQ traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,495 shares.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

