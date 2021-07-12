Michael A. Smith Sells 16,134 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NYSE:PETQ) Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NYSE:PETQ) EVP Michael A. Smith sold 16,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $638,422.38.
NYSE PETQ traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,495 shares.
About PetIQ
Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.