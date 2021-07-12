Michael Bigham Sells 34,364 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:PRTK) Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:PRTK) Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $333,330.80.

PRTK traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,289. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $11.23.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

