Michael J. Valentino Buys 8,000 Shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NYSE:PLXP) Stock

PLx Pharma Inc. (NYSE:PLXP) Chairman Michael J. Valentino purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00.
PLx Pharma stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,217. PLx Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.
PLx Pharma Company Profile
See Also: Circuit Breakers
Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.