Michael J. Valentino Buys 8,000 Shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NYSE:PLXP) Stock

PLx Pharma Inc. (NYSE:PLXP) Chairman Michael J. Valentino purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00.

PLx Pharma stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,217. PLx Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

