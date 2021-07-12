Michael L. Reidenbach Sells 21,000 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NYSE:EVOP) Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NYSE:EVOP) EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $631,680.00.

Shares of EVO Payments stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.27. 111,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,447. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

