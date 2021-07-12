Michael N. Murdock Sells 18,333 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NYSE:RDNT) Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NYSE:RDNT) EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $492,791.04.

Shares of NYSE:RDNT traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.42. The stock had a trading volume of 241,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,923. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $36.64.

Get RadNet alerts:

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.