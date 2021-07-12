Michael Rice Sells 22,925 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 22,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $1,059,364.25.
Shares of BLFS traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,744 shares.
About BioLife Solutions
Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.