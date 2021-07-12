Michael S. Brown Sells 2,084 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:REGN) Stock

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:REGN) Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $1,144,116.00.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $8.45 on Monday, reaching $571.95. 32,249 shares of the company were exchanged.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

