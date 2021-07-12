Michelle Renee Griffin Sells 4,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NYSE:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NYSE:ADPT) Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

Michelle Renee Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Michelle Renee Griffin sold 2,500 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $96,400.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 340,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,455. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.