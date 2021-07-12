Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 216,161 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises 1.1% of Woodline Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $49,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 23.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.01. 109,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,023,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $397,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,488,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,188 shares of company stock worth $14,381,639. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

