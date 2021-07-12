Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML) Director Kyle Stevenson Sells 6,000 Shares

Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML) Director Kyle Stevenson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.75, for a total value of C$10,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,872,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,277,403.50.

Shares of CVE ML traded up C$0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching C$3.34. 137,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 54.79 and a current ratio of 55.38. Millennial Lithium Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.20 and a 12-month high of C$5.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.90. The firm has a market cap of C$326.69 million and a PE ratio of -28.55.

About Millennial Lithium

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

