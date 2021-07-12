Mina (MINA) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 12th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $205.81 million and $4.25 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00003588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00044780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00113235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00158832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,067.40 or 0.99982304 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.52 or 0.00960056 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 173,430,984 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.