MIND Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIND) CEO Robert P. Capps Purchases 20,000 Shares

MIND Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIND) CEO Robert P. Capps bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00.

Shares of NYSE MIND traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.07. 1,871 shares of the stock were exchanged.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries. It develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.

