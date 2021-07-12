MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $366,351.13 and $1.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,924.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,033.54 or 0.06176306 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $478.34 or 0.01452826 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.68 or 0.00402994 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00144332 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.60 or 0.00621405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.95 or 0.00418982 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.83 or 0.00324470 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

