Mirror Protocol Price Down 9% Over Last Week (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.51 or 0.00010591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $272.78 million and $10.11 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00044781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00112233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00157655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,179.68 or 1.00149308 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.94 or 0.00965710 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002841 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

