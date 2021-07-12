Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Price Reaches $20.19 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be purchased for about $20.19 or 0.00061183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $22.70 million and approximately $19,606.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00111866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00159284 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,065.48 or 1.00182475 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.93 or 0.00960247 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

