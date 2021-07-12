Mitchell Lasky Sells 9,831 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NYSE:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NYSE:SFIX) major shareholder Mitchell Lasky sold 9,831 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $598,609.59. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SFIX stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,352 shares.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.