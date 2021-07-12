Mitchell Maiman Sells 10,000 Shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FORD) Stock

Forward Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FORD) insider Mitchell Maiman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $27,700.00.

Shares of NYSE FORD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,762. Forward Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $5.75.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

