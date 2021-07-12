Mitchell Maiman Sells 10,000 Shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FORD) Stock

Forward Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FORD) insider Mitchell Maiman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $27,700.00.
Shares of NYSE FORD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,762. Forward Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $5.75.
