Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) is Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Blue Grotto Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,372,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 149,380 shares during the period. Mitek Systems accounts for 7.4% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned 3.19% of Mitek Systems worth $20,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after buying an additional 261,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 97.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 350,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 73,108 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 76,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 473,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MITK. Northland Securities started coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $18.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $805.11 million, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.27.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

