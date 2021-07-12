Mithril Price Tops $0.0484 on Exchanges (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $48.35 million and $45.72 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00012255 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.04 or 0.00213264 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000848 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000604 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

