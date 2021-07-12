MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 15,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 16.6% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 5.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 12.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 295,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $77.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.85. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

