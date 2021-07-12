MML Investors Services LLC Buys 23,394 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 150.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,394 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 114.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 99.2% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 202,342 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 72.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 65,369 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 113.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 44.9% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 40,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. upped their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

NYSE:APH opened at $70.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $46.76 and a 12-month high of $70.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

