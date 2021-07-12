MML Investors Services LLC Buys 25,400 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 142.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.16% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 475.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of EMQQ opened at $58.72 on Monday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.04.

